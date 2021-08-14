257 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs: DGHS

257 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs: DGHS

Amid the rise in Dengue cases, 257 new  patients were admitted to different hospitals in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Among the new patients, 219 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited medicare facilities for the last few months.

So far, 24 suspected dengue deaths were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) but it is yet to confirm any death from dengue, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 1,040 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday morning, according to the DGHS.

Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.

Of them, 954 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.

Bangladesh started seeing an uptrend in dengue cases from June. It started seeing over 200 Dengue cases every day since August 1.

Some 5,902 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 4,838 of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.

