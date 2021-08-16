25 deaths from Dengue fever reported this year

So far 25 deaths from dengue infection have been reported in the country this year, with July and August accounting for all the deaths.

According to the health directorate, 12 people died in July and 13 have died in August as of Monday.

Meanwhile, another 221 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Monday 8am, as the upward trend in Dengue infections continues.

Among the new patients, 199 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka.

Some 1,032 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning, according to the DGHS.

Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.

Of them, 962 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.

Bangladesh started seeing an uptrend in dengue cases from June. It started seeing over 200 Dengue cases every day since 1 August, reports UNB.

Some 6,321 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 5,264 of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.