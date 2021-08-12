242 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 07:00 pm

Amid a surge in dengue infections, 242 more people infected with the Aedes-borne disease were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Thursday 8am. 

Of these new cases, 221 dengue patients were reported in Dhaka while the remaining 21 were from outside the division, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the (DGHS), 896 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 824 patients are being treated at hospitals in Dhaka and the rest in other divisions.

Some 5,434 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals since January and 4,516 of them have been released after they came round.

So far, 22 suspected deaths caused by dengue were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). 

However, the health body is yet to confirm any death due to dengue.

