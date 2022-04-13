23 lakh people to get cholera vaccine in Dhaka: DGHS 

Health

TBS Report 
13 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 12:52 pm

Related News

23 lakh people to get cholera vaccine in Dhaka: DGHS 

The vaccines will be provided at five places in the capital marked as “high risk areas”

TBS Report 
13 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 12:52 pm
Diarrhoea patients at a hospital. File photo
Diarrhoea patients at a hospital. File photo

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has announced that some 23 lakh people in Dhaka will receive cholera vaccines as a preventive measure against diarrhoea and cholera. 

Meanwhile, the country saw four deaths from diarrhoea this year, said DGHS Spokesperson Prof Dr Nazmul Islam at a virtual press briefing Wednesday (13 April). 

"We have reported four deaths from diarrhoea this year. Outbreaks of diarrhoea are more prevalent in Dhaka and surrounding districts," he said. 

Dr Nazmul also noted that people aged 1 and above will receive the vaccine except for pregnant mothers. 

The vaccines will be provided in five places in the capital marked as "high risk areas". They are Jatrabari, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur, Mohammadpur and Sabujbag. 

First doses of the vaccine will be given in May and the second doses will be given in June. The cholera vaccine will be available to people in certain areas, without the need for registration. 

When asked why the cholera vaccine would not be given across the country, Dr Nazmul Islam said, "There is a crisis for cholera vaccine now. We have been given vaccine consignments cut from the Nigerian allocation due to an outbreak here." 

He further said there are more diarrhoea patients in Jatrabari compared to other areas due to unsafe water and problems in the water supply line. 

According to the icddr,b, the actual number of fatalities from diarrhoea is 29. 

In this regard, Dr Nazmul Islam said, "They (icddr,b) have not yet officially handed over that information to us. Once they do, we will analyse it." 

He advised the public to drink pure water and get treatment at the nearest healthcare facility for diarrhoea. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Diarrhoea / cholera / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

1h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

2h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

14h | Videos
Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

16h | Videos
Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

20h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance