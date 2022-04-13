23 lakh people to get cholera vaccine in Dhaka: DGHS 

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has announced that some 23 lakh people in Dhaka will receive cholera vaccines as a preventive measure against diarrhoea and cholera.

Meanwhile, the country saw four deaths from diarrhoea this year, said DGHS Spokesperson Prof Dr Nazmul Islam at a virtual press briefing Wednesday (13 April).

"We have reported four deaths from diarrhoea this year. Outbreaks of diarrhoea are more prevalent in Dhaka and surrounding districts," he said.

Dr Nazmul also noted that people aged 1 and above will receive the vaccine except for pregnant mothers.

The vaccines will be provided in five places in the capital marked as "high risk areas". They are Jatrabari, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur, Mohammadpur and Sabujbag.

First doses of the vaccine will be given in May and the second doses will be given in June. The cholera vaccine will be available to people in certain areas, without the need for registration.

When asked why the cholera vaccine would not be given across the country, Dr Nazmul Islam said, "There is a crisis for cholera vaccine now. We have been given vaccine consignments cut from the Nigerian allocation due to an outbreak here."

He further said there are more diarrhoea patients in Jatrabari compared to other areas due to unsafe water and problems in the water supply line.

According to the icddr,b, the actual number of fatalities from diarrhoea is 29.

In this regard, Dr Nazmul Islam said, "They (icddr,b) have not yet officially handed over that information to us. Once they do, we will analyse it."

He advised the public to drink pure water and get treatment at the nearest healthcare facility for diarrhoea.