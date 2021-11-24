2,199 doctors get promoted 

The government has promoted 2,199 doctors to various grades who have been employed in the state services.

Names of the promoted doctors have been published in separate lists as part of a government notice issued Wednesday.

Of them, 1,962 has been promoted from 9th grade to 7th grade, 183 to 5th grade and 54 have been promoted to 4th grade.

Their promotions were acknowledged in a circular signed by Health Ministry Additional Secretary Zakia Parveen.

The promoted doctors expressed their gratitude to the prime minister, health minister, senior secretary of the health department and director general of the department.