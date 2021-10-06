203 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

Some 203 new patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 170 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 33 were outside Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 19,336 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 73 of them died of the mosquito-borne disease.

Some 863 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals of the country as of Wednesday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 720 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 18,400 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

This year, the number of infections is rising amid increasing allocation for fighting mosquito-borne diseases. Dhaka city authorities have stuck to fogging and spraying larvicide although these approaches have not proven to be effective in mosquito control.