200MT of medical oxygen arrives from India 

Health

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 08:21 pm

.Linde Bangladesh, a pioneer multinational company in the gases business, brought the oxygen

To meet the growing demand for medical oxygen in Bangladesh due to rising Covid-19 cases, Linde Bangladesh today imported 200 metric tonnes of medical oxygen by rail from India. 

This first-of-its-kind initiative saw 10 ISO tankers being transported on the Oxygen Express from Jamshedpur of India and arrived at Bangabandhu West railway Station via Benapole.

A spokesperson from Linde Bangladesh said, "The Oxygen Express was an initiative that Linde India worked on with the Government of India, and we are glad to be able to adapt it for the growing crisis in Bangladesh as well. The medical oxygen supply was sourced from Linde India plants in India and will be distributed to the Covid-19 dedicated hospitals nationwide."

Linde Bangladesh plans to continue importing medical oxygen through rail to supplement its local supply with active assistance from Linde India, the Governments of India and Bangladesh. This is one of several initiatives that Linde Bangladesh has embarked on to help support the fight against the current COVID-19 crisis, including the Medical Oxygen Booths inaugurated at Khulna Medical College Hospital earlier this week.
 

Bangladesh

oxygen / India

