200 general beds added to National Institute of Mental Health

Some 200 general beds have been added to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in a bid to improve its treatment facilities.

With this, the number of beds at the specialised hospital – located in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area – has been increased to 400.

A press release was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard on Tuesday.

The official approval, signed by Deputy Secretary Dr Bilkis Begum of the Health Services Division, came as a part of the institute's extended service plan.