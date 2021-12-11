20 physicians get Samson H Chowdhury award 

Health

TBS Report 
11 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 05:33 pm

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Square Hospital, a ceremony was arranged to honour the living legends of the country's healthcare sector with the Samson H Chowdhury award. 

During the ceremony held Friday at Square Hospital, its managing director Tapan Chowdhury handed over the awards, reads a press release.  

He highlighted the important contribution of these physicians in the healthcare of Bangladesh and wished them a long life. 

The awardees are Prof Sheikh Ali Ashraf, Prof (Rtd) Maj Gen AR Khan, Prof Brig (Rtd) Dr Abdul Malik, Prof A H M Touhidul Anowar Chowdhury, Prof M Nurul Amin    , Prof Md Abdul Hai, Prof A K Azad Khan, Prof  SR Khan, Prof Md Nazrul Islam, Prof MQK Talukder, Prof MA Bashar, Prof Shamsuddin Ahmed, Prof Shahla Khatun, Prof Mohammad Saleh Uddin, Prof Harun Ur Rashid, Prof Mahmud Hasan, Prof Md Khalilur Rahman, Prof M A Salam, Prof Quazi Deen Mohammad and Prof AZM Maidul Islam.
 

