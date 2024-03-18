20 dengue patients hospitalised

BSS
18 March, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 07:43 pm

This year, the total number of cases rose to 1,566, while 20 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the same period

As many as 20 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning (18 March), according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"During the period, eight dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 12 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the statement added.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 1,566, while 20 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the same period.

Among the total cases, 1,480 patients have already been released, the DGHS statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 dengue cases.

