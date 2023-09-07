20 dengue patients die, 2,689 hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 09:34 pm

899 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 1,790 hospitalised in other parts of the country.

Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB

At least 20 more dengue patients died and 2,689 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning. 

Earlier, on 2 September, the country recorded 21 dengue-related deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day this year.

With the latest figure, a total of 691 dengue patients died in the country and 1,40,711 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 899 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,790 were from various parts of the country.

So far, 1,30,309 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9,711 dengue patients, including 4,151 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

Previously, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019. 

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

