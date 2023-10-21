20 dengue patients die, 1,889 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

20 dengue patients die, 1,889 hospitalised in 24 hours

Of the new cases, 412 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,477were from various parts of the country

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 06:28 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Twenty more dengue patients died and 1,889 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning. 

With the latest figure, a total of 1,246 dengue patients died in the country and 2,52,990 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 412 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,477were from various parts of the country.

Earlier on 20 September, the country recorded 21 dengue-related deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day this year. Subsequently, the number of dengue related deaths came down below 20.

So far, 2,43, 630 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 8,114 dengue patients, including 2,341in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

Previously, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019. 

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Top News

Dengue / Aedes / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

12h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

1h | TBS World
Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

3h | TBS World
How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

5h | Corporate Talks
Margin loan client sued by investment bank

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

9h | TBS Markets