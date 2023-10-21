20 dengue patients die, 1,889 hospitalised in 24 hours

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Twenty more dengue patients died and 1,889 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 1,246 dengue patients died in the country and 2,52,990 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 412 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,477were from various parts of the country.

Earlier on 20 September, the country recorded 21 dengue-related deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day this year. Subsequently, the number of dengue related deaths came down below 20.

So far, 2,43, 630 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 8,114 dengue patients, including 2,341in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

Previously, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019.

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.