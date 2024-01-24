2 pvt hospitals, 3 labs temporarily closed in Chattogram's Banskhali

A mobile court in collaboration with members of the Banshkhali police station conducts a drive to identify facilities operating without proper approval and documentation in Chattogram's Banskhali Upazila on Tuesday, 23 January. Photo: TBS

Banskhali Upazila Health Directorate has temporarily closed down three labs and two private hospitals in a move aimed at upholding healthcare standards.

The closures came after numerous attempts to bring these healthcare facilities in line with government directives, as they were found to be operating without the required approvals and documentation.

The Banskhali Patient Care Hospital, Matrisadan Hospital, City Diagnostic Center, Mini Lab, and Prime Diagnostic Center, all situated within the Banskhali municipality, faced temporary closure and were issued verbal warnings regarding their licensing due to various irregularities.

A mobile court, led by Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shafiur Rahman Majumdar, Resident Medical Officer of Upazila Health Complex Dr Riyad Mohammad Marzuk, and Sanitary Inspector Syed Akbar, in collaboration with members of the Banshkhali police station, gave the order following a special drive on Tuesday (23 January).

Dr Shafiur Rahman Majumdar said that despite repeated efforts to bring these private hospitals and labs into compliance, they were compelled to take stringent action due to the failure of the establishments to provide the necessary approval documents.

"The government has issued clear instructions to halt the operation of healthcare facilities without proper approval and documentation. Despite these directives, the closure has been delayed due to various internal reasons within these establishments," Dr Majumdar explained.

This decisive move by the upazila health directorate underscores the importance of adhering to regulatory protocols and ensuring the safety and well-being of patients.

The temporary closure is expected to serve as a warning to all healthcare providers in the region to prioritise compliance with governmental regulations to avoid legal repercussions.

Authorities have urged other private hospitals, labs, and diagnostic centers to review their operations and rectify any irregularities promptly to prevent similar actions in the future.

Meanwhile, the upazila health directorate has expressed its commitment to maintaining a high standard of healthcare services in Banskhali and will continue to monitor and enforce compliance within the healthcare sector to safeguard the health and interests of the community.