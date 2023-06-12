2 more dengue patients die

Bangladesh has recorded two more deaths from dengue fever in the past 24 hours, along with 180 new hospitalisations.

These cases were reported until 8am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Out of the newly admitted patients, 150 were hospitalised in various hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 30 were outside the capital.

Presently, a total of 650 individuals diagnosed with dengue, including 528 cases in Dhaka, are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country.

With these recent developments, the death toll from dengue fever in the country has reached 26 this year, while the total number of cases has risen to 3,390.

Additionally, during the past six months, a total of 2,714 dengue patients have been discharged from hospitals.