2 liquid oxygen plants to be established: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said two liquid oxygen plants will be established in the country for more development of the health sector.

"One of the plants will be built in Manikganj while another in Northern part of the country," said the minister.

He said this at a programme at Colonel Malek Medical College and Hospital in Manikganj town on Saturday.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic we had a huge demand of oxygen and had to import it from India due to shortage in local supply. Currently 150 to 200 tonnes of oxygen are being produced in the country, he said.

Maleque said already three crore people in the country have received booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19 and a campaign is ongoing. "Yet we are not receiving much response from people regarding the booster shot," he said.

"Covid-linked deaths came down to zero due to vaccination but now every day two to five people are dying. We conducted a survey and found that now the unvaccinated ones are dying," said the minister.

He urged all to get vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and thus the country safe.