2 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:02 pm

Related News

2 more die of Covid in 24hrs

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:02 pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19, all from the Dhaka division, in the past 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

Besides, 213 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.03% as the health officials tested 20,764 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 234 cases on Monday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,928 and the case tally increased to 15,72,948 in the country.

Also, 223 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,877 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,051 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10