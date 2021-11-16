2 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19, all from the Dhaka division, in the past 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Besides, 213 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.03% as the health officials tested 20,764 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 234 cases on Monday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,928 and the case tally increased to 15,72,948 in the country.

Also, 223 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,877 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,051 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.