2 die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported two deaths from Covid-19, all from the Dhaka division, in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Besides, 227 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.34% after 16,891 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 205 cases on Sunday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,980 and the case tally increased to 15,76,011 in the country.

Also, 280 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,905 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,075 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.