2 dengue patients die, 323 hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh witnessed two new dengue deaths and 323 cases of hospitalisation in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Of the new patients, 260 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 63 outside the capital, said a bulletin of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,158 dengue patients, including 914 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 36 and the case tally to 5,231.

Besides 4,037 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals during this 6-month period.

