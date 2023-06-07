2 dengue patients die, 147 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Health

2 dengue patients die, 147 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Two dengue patients died and 147 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

"A total of 127 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 20 were admitted to the hospitals outside Dhaka during the last 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 19 deaths from dengue disease were reported this year while 269 dengue patients died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 2,720 while some 2,221 patients were released from different hospitals this year, according to the statement.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.

