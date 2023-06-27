2 dengue patients die, 145 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 06:17 pm

Related News

2 dengue patients die, 145 hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 06:17 pm
2 dengue patients die, 145 hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh witnessed two new dengue deaths and 145 cases of hospitalisation in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Of the new patients, 140 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 41 outside the capital, said a bulletin of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,410 dengue patients, including 1,011 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 47 and the case tally to 7,754.

Besides 6,297 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals during this 6-month period.

Jahangirnagar University Zoology Professor Kabirul Bashar said dengue patients are higher in number even before the rainy season this year. "The number will be on the rise until August. The number of patients does not decrease in the rainy season due to the nature of the infection," he told The Business Standard.

"People know well about dengue, but there is negligence. I recently went on a field visit and found Aedes larvae in almost every house. City corporations cannot go inside houses and kill mosquitoes. This is the responsibility of everyone to keep their houses clean and free of accumulated water."

Stressing hotspot management, the professor said city corporations should conduct anti-mosquito drives in areas where there are higher dengue patients. "And if anyone develops a fever, he or she should do a test to confirm if it is dengue," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

6h | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

9h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

5h | TBS Stories
The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

6h | TBS Stories
FIRE movement: A way to retire early

FIRE movement: A way to retire early

7h | TBS Career
A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production