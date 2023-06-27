2 dengue patients die, 145 hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh witnessed two new dengue deaths and 145 cases of hospitalisation in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Of the new patients, 140 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 41 outside the capital, said a bulletin of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,410 dengue patients, including 1,011 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 47 and the case tally to 7,754.

Besides 6,297 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals during this 6-month period.

Jahangirnagar University Zoology Professor Kabirul Bashar said dengue patients are higher in number even before the rainy season this year. "The number will be on the rise until August. The number of patients does not decrease in the rainy season due to the nature of the infection," he told The Business Standard.

"People know well about dengue, but there is negligence. I recently went on a field visit and found Aedes larvae in almost every house. City corporations cannot go inside houses and kill mosquitoes. This is the responsibility of everyone to keep their houses clean and free of accumulated water."

Stressing hotspot management, the professor said city corporations should conduct anti-mosquito drives in areas where there are higher dengue patients. "And if anyone develops a fever, he or she should do a test to confirm if it is dengue," he added.