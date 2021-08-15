198 more hospitalized with Dengue in 24 hrs: DGHS

Health

UNB
15 August, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 05:45 pm

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Amid the rise in Dengue cases in the country, 198 new  patients were admitted to different hospitals in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Among the new patients, 189 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining cases were reported from outside the division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country has been seeing over 200 Dengue  patients per day for the last 14 days since August 1.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited medicare facilities for the last few months.

So far, 25 suspected dengue deaths were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) but it is yet to confirm any death from dengue, said the DGHS.

Some 1,049 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning, according to DGHS.

Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.

Of them, 960 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 6,100 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 5,026 of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.

