19 individuals, orgs get Chikitshokh Podok 2021

Health

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 08:02 pm

Related News

19 individuals, orgs get Chikitshokh Podok 2021

In collaboration with IPDC Finance, a private financial institution, Bangladesh Medical Teachers' Welfare Trust (BMTWT) and Platform of Medical and Dental Society jointly organised the event

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 08:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A total of 19 individuals and organisations have been awarded the "Chikitshokh Podok 2021."

In collaboration with IPDC Finance, a private financial institution, Bangladesh Medical Teachers' Welfare Trust (BMTWT) and Platform of Medical and Dental Society jointly organised the event.

The award-giving ceremony was held at the Sky Ballroom of Le Meridien Dhaka on Monday, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Medical Teachers Welfare Trust Vice Chairman Prof Dr Gulshan Ara presided over the programme.

Prof Dr Mohammad Sheikh Shahid Ullah, office secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) and Prof Dr Ahmeduzzaman, president of Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA) were present on the occasion.

The convener and the member secretary of the awarding committee were Prof Dr Md Rokon Uddin and Dr Mohammad Faisal Bin Saleh respectively.

Addressing the event, IPDC Finance MD and CEO Mominul Islam, said, "The year 2020-21 belongs to doctors and the healthcare workers who have been risking their lives to fight Covid-19.

"While the country stayed at home to curb the spread of the pandemic, the medical community has been working tirelessly round the clock amid mounting pressure, fear of being infected, and harassment coming their way."

"As an extension of respect, IPDC also launched 'Salute Doctor', a privileged financial service for doctors," added Mominul.

The award-giving ceremony was scheduled to be held in April this year but was postponed due to the pandemic.  

Bangladesh

Chikitshokh Podok 2021 / IPDC Finance / BMTWT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

10h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

11h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

1h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

1h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

5h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?