19 individuals, orgs get Chikitshokh Podok 2021

A total of 19 individuals and organisations have been awarded the "Chikitshokh Podok 2021."

In collaboration with IPDC Finance, a private financial institution, Bangladesh Medical Teachers' Welfare Trust (BMTWT) and Platform of Medical and Dental Society jointly organised the event.

The award-giving ceremony was held at the Sky Ballroom of Le Meridien Dhaka on Monday, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Medical Teachers Welfare Trust Vice Chairman Prof Dr Gulshan Ara presided over the programme.

Prof Dr Mohammad Sheikh Shahid Ullah, office secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) and Prof Dr Ahmeduzzaman, president of Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA) were present on the occasion.

The convener and the member secretary of the awarding committee were Prof Dr Md Rokon Uddin and Dr Mohammad Faisal Bin Saleh respectively.

Addressing the event, IPDC Finance MD and CEO Mominul Islam, said, "The year 2020-21 belongs to doctors and the healthcare workers who have been risking their lives to fight Covid-19.

"While the country stayed at home to curb the spread of the pandemic, the medical community has been working tirelessly round the clock amid mounting pressure, fear of being infected, and harassment coming their way."

"As an extension of respect, IPDC also launched 'Salute Doctor', a privileged financial service for doctors," added Mominul.

The award-giving ceremony was scheduled to be held in April this year but was postponed due to the pandemic.