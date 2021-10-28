173 more dengue patients hospitalised in a day

Health

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 07:00 pm

173 more dengue patients hospitalised in a day

During the past 24 hours, 173 more people after being infected with dengue fever were hospitalised across the country. 

Of the patients, 139 infections were reported inside Dhaka and the remaining were from outside the capital. 

So far 89 people have died from dengue fever since January this year. 

A total of 851 dengue patients are taking treatment right now at different hospitals across the country. 

As of Thursday, 23,337 people were diagnosed with dengue fever this year, 22,287 of whom got released after recovery. 

