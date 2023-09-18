17 more die from dengue as hospitalisations cross 1.70 lakh

At least 17 more dengue patients have died and 3,084 more were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Monday (18 September) morning.

With the latest addition, a total of 839 dengue patients have died and 1,70,768 have been admitted to hospitals across the country this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 894 were reported in Dhaka city and 2,190 were from various parts of the country.

So far, 1,59,897 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 10,032 dengue patients, including 3861 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

This year marks both record deaths and hospitalisations from dengue in the country annually.

Previously, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019.