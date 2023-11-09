17 dengue patients die in 24 hours

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 06:42 pm

A dengue patient in conversation with her doctor at a Dhaka hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A dengue patient in conversation with her doctor at a Dhaka hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Seventeen more dengue patients have died and 1,734 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 1,449 dengue patients have died in the country and 287,239 admitted to hospitals this year, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

Of the new cases, 271 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,463 from various parts of the country.

A total of 6,360 dengue patients, including 1,649 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,79,4300 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. 

The DGHS also recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Comments

