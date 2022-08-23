1,641 illegal healthcare facilities closed in DGHS drives

DGHS move to clean up healthcare

1,103 healthcare facilities registered for the first time

2,181 renewed their licences

Tk20 crore in revenues earned from issuing, renewing licences

Applications filed for: 2,339 new licenses and 4,598 license renewals

SPA Riverside Medical Centre in the Kamrangirchar area of the capital was operating for years without registration, but that was only one aspect of its irregularities.

It had also been forging certificates of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) – essential for a physician to practice in the country – to appoint doctors at the organisation, until the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) shut it down on 11 August this year.

The DGHS closed 1,641 illegal hospitals, diagnostic centres and blood banks in raids across the country in the last couple of months, following a circular issued in this regard on 26 May.

With the raids, 1,103 healthcare facilities got registered for the first time, while 2,181 renewed their licences, from which the government earned over Tk20 crore in revenues, said sources at the DGHS.

The circular issued on 26 May ordered all illegal hospitals, diagnostic centres and blood banks to close their operation within 72 hours.

Following the directive, the DGHS launched a campaign with the help of local administrations to close illegal private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres across the country.

Since the campaign started, 2,339 applications for new licenses and 4,598 applications for license renewal were submitted till 31 July.

With its 26 May circular, the DGHS also gave three months to registered healthcare centres – which were not complying with the rules – to improve their operational condition.

The DGHS will soon hold a meeting with the hospitals and diagnostic centres which have not been complying with rules.

Dr Belal Hossain, director (hospital and clinic) of DGHS, told The Business Standard (TBS), "The drive against illegal hospitals and diagnostic centres is continuing. Currently we conduct a drive when we receive a complaint against a hospital.

"We will soon hold a meeting with private healthcare institutions. After that, the campaign will be conducted vigorously again."

The DGHS sources said many licensed private healthcare facilities operating since 1982 have not renewed their registration. Many of these institutions initially took permission for 10 beds but they did not inform the DGHS when they increased the number of beds.

They also did not increase their manpower to keep up with the increase in the number of beds.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque told TBS, "No fake or unregistered healthcare organisation will be allowed to provide services. However, this is a very old problem and we are working to address it.

"We have also urged the administration in this regard. All officials concerned, including superintendents of police, deputy commissioners, and civil surgeons have been informed and they are taking action in this regard."

The minister said there is a lot of infrastructure, equipment, and manpower to provide healthcare but monitoring these facilities needs to be strengthened, so four high power committees have been formed for this purpose.

According to the DGHS, currently there are 11,743 healthcare facilities which are registered. Apart from them, efforts are also being made to properly register organisations which are currently operating without registering.