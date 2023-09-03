16 dengue patients die, 2,608 hospitalised in 24 hours

The country recorded 16 more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 634 this year.

Besides, another 2,608 more dengue patients were hospitalised during the period, taking the number of hospitalisations from dengue to 1,30,302 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 892 were reported in Dhaka city and 1716 from various parts of the country.

So far 1,20,823 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 8,845 dengue patients, including 3,928 in Dhaka and 4,917 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.