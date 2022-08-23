153 dengue patients hospitalised in a day

Health

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 07:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The number of hospitalised dengue patients has been rising in Bangladesh, with 153 more new patients hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

It is the highest number of dengue cases in a single day this year. However, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease has reached 19 since January.

Of the 153 fresh dengue cases, 107 were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 46 patients were outside Dhaka, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mosquito-borne viral disease so far has forced 4,772 people to get admitted to hospitals across the country since January this year, while 44% of them or 2,112 dengue cases were reported in the first 23 days of August alone, it added.

As many as 516 dengue patients, including 430 in the capital, have now been undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

A total of 1,571 were hospitalised in July, 737 in June, 163 in May, 23 in April, 20 each in February and March, and 126 in January, according to DGHS data.

Some 4,237 dengue patients were also discharged from hospitals across the country after recovery.

Of the total of 19 deaths from the mosquito-borne viral disease since January, 10 were from Cox's Bazar and nine were in Dhaka city, as per official statistics.

One person died in June, nine in July, and nine in August, the data also showed.

Dengue

Comments

