September dengue deaths surpass August record in just 26 days

The number of dengue-related deaths in the first 26 days of September has surpassed the total death toll observed in the month of August.

September has witnessed 350 deaths so far, surpassing August's tally of 342 deaths, and with four days remaining in the month.

The death toll from dengue rose to 943 as the country reported 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 1,93,881 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 774 were reported in Dhaka city and 2,349 were from various parts of the country.

So far 1,82,782 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 10,156 dengue patients, including 3,581 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

Previously, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019.

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.