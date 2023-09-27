15 dengue patients die, 2,950 hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 07:58 pm

Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Fifteen more dengue patients have died and 2,950 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 958 dengue patients have died in the country and 1,96,831 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 776 were reported in Dhaka city and 2,224 were from various parts of the country.

So far 1,85,906 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9,967 dengue patients, including 3,538 in Dhaka and 6,429 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.
 

Dengue / Bangladesh

