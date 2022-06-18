140 medical teams formed to help flood victims: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the government has formed 140 medical teams to provide necessary help to flood victims across the country.

"The medical teams will provide health care at district, upazila and union levels. The team includes doctor, nurse, civil surgeon, SP, DC and officials from the relief ministry," said the minister while addressing as the chief guest at the triennial council of Mohila Awami League, Manikganj district unit on Saturday (18 June) afternoon.

A coordination committee has been formed in Dhaka to monitor the flood-hit areas while separate committees have also been formed in Sylhet district and upazilas, said the minister.

Over 10 lakh people in Sylhet city have been marooned, while thousands of others affected, by the worst flooding in the country's northeast in nearly two decades.

"Medical services at Sylhet's hospitals are being disrupted by the flood as the water entered the hospitals and submerged roads." Zahid Maleque said.

The Health Minister said, "Members of the medical team are carrying everything that is needed, including saline, water purification tablets and other necessary things. They are helping the people by going through boat and speedboat, as the roads plunged into water."

The minister also ask everyone to wear musk properly as the country sees sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

Manikganj Mohila Awami League President Nina Rahman presided over the council where central Mohila Awami League president Safia Khatun, general secretary Mahmuda Begum, and Manikganj district unit Awami League President Advocate Golam Mohiuddin were present, among others.