14 unregistered clinics, diagnostic centres ordered to shut down in Bagerhat

Health

UNB
27 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 03:38 pm

14 unregistered clinics, diagnostic centres ordered to shut down in Bagerhat

Those clinics and diagnostic centres had been operating illegally for a long time without a licence, he said

UNB
27 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 03:38 pm
Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof
Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof

A total of 14 unregistered clinics and diagnostic centres in Bagerhat have been ordered to shut down.

Bagerhat Civil Surgeon Jalal Uddin Ahmed confirmed the matter on Saturday.

Those clinics and diagnostic centres had been operating illegally for a long time without a licence, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the list of the district health department, there are 14 unregistered clinics and diagnostic centres in different areas of Bagerhat.

Previously, eight clinics and diagnostic centres were shut down during mobile court drives, according to Bagerhat District Health Department sources.

On January 22 and 23, the executive magistrates conducted drives in Bagerhat Sadar, Chitalmari, Mollahat, and Sharankhola upazilas and shut down three clinics and five diagnostic centres for not having licences.

Additionally, a clinic in Sadar upazila was fined Tk 50,000, said the civil surgeon.

He also said the authorities of six clinics and diagnostic centres without licence have closed their own establishments after being informed of the drive.

He added that their drive against illegal clinics and diagnostic centres is continuing.

According to the data for 2023, there are 45 clinics and 75 diagnostic centres in the district, said sources at the civil surgeon's office.

Bangladesh / Top News / Districts

Unregistered Hospital / Hospital shut down

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

15m | Photo Stories
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

7h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

4h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

5m | Videos
Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

3h | Videos
Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

3h | Videos
'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

4h | Videos