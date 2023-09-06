14 dengue patients died, 2,115 hospitalised in 24 hours

Fourteen more dengue patients have died and 2,115 individuals were hospitalised across the country due to this mosquito-borne illness in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The recent development brings the total number of dengue-related fatalities in the country to 671 for the year, and a staggering 138,022 individuals have been hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among these new cases, 833 were reported in Dhaka city, with 1,282 from various regions within the country.

This year, dengue shock syndrome has emerged as a significant contributor to these fatalities, accounting for 64% of deaths. Meanwhile, 24% of the fatalities were credited to expanded dengue syndrome, 8% to dengue haemorrhagic fever, and 4% of dead patients had other chronic diseases.

Dr ABM Abdullah, Prime Minister's Personal Physician, told The Business Standard that dengue shock syndrome manifests as a rapid drop in blood pressure, accompanied by cold extremities, prolonged absence of urination, and eventual unconsciousness.

The Emeritus Professor emphasised the importance of providing ample fluids to individuals with fever to prevent them from going into shock.

"If the patient remains in shock for long, multi-organ failure occurs. That is why, more patients are now dying from dengue shock syndrome," he added.

So far 128,224 dengue patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals this year, but there are still 9,127 individuals receiving treatment across the country, with Dhaka and Chattogram divisions bearing the highest burden of cases, according to the DGHS data.

In 2022, the country recorded a record-high of 281 dengue-related deaths, surpassing the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS reported 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries during the same year.