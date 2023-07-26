14 dengue patients die, 2, 653 hospitalised in 24 hours

Fourteen more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 215 this year.

During the period, 2, 653 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 1, 327 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 8, 189 dengue patients, including 4, 760 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 40, 341 dengue cases, 31, 937 recoveries.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

