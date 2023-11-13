1.31 crore diabetic patients in the country: Endocrine Society

There are approximately 1.31 crore people in the country grappling with diabetes, the Bangladesh Endocrine Society (BES) said today.

Speaking at a press conference, BES General Secretary and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Associate Professor Dr Shahjada Selim said the diabetes rate in Bangladesh is on the rise due to insufficient exercise and poor dietary habits.

"Consuming excessive sugary or sweet foods heightens the risk of diabetes. School and college students are particularly vulnerable to this health concern. Therefore, it is crucial to integrate awareness about diabetes into the curriculum to promote a healthier lifestyle," he said.

The BES organised the press conference on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day, which will be observed tomorrow.

Experts at the media briefing expressed concerns that Bangladesh holds the eighth position globally in terms of diabetes prevalence, and this figure might potentially double within the next four years.

They mentioned that the surge in diabetes patients is nearly equal in both urban and rural areas.

They also called for urgent action to prevent the situation from escalating further out of control.