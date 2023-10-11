13 more dengue patients die, 2,425 hospitalised in 24 hours

11 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Dengue patients inside mosquito nets in a city hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dengue patients inside mosquito nets in a city hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Thirteen more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,122 this year.

During the period, 2,425 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 579 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital, indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 8,647 dengue patients, including 2,690 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 231,204 dengue cases and 221,435 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

