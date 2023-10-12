13 dengue patients die, 2,327 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 06:45 pm

Mother tries to comfort her crying baby girl infected with Dengue at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Mother tries to comfort her crying baby girl infected with Dengue at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A total of 13 more dengue patients have died and 2,327 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 1135 dengue patients have died in the country and 233,531 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 491 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,836 were from various parts of the country.

So far 233,531 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 8,617 dengue patients, including 2,638 in Dhaka and 5,979 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

 

