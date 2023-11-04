13 dengue patients die, 1,638 hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

BSS
04 November, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 08:10 pm

Related News

13 dengue patients die, 1,638 hospitalised in 24hrs

BSS
04 November, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A total of 13 dengue patients died and 1,638 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8am today.

The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1300-mark as the authorities recorded 1,393 dengue deaths between 1 January and 4 November this year, a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"During the period, 430 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,638 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the DGHS daily statement added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This year, 1,638 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year, the statement said.

On 20 September, Bangladesh witnessed 21 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year, and the nation also saw the same highest figure on 2 September.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 2,77,801. This year, some 2,69,772 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients.

Top News

Dengue / Aedes / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

12h | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

1d | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

20m | TBS World
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

3h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

1h | TBS World
Women earn about 13 percent less than men!

Women earn about 13 percent less than men!

5h | TBS World