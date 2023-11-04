13 dengue patients die, 1,638 hospitalised in 24hrs

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A total of 13 dengue patients died and 1,638 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8am today.

The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1300-mark as the authorities recorded 1,393 dengue deaths between 1 January and 4 November this year, a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"During the period, 430 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,638 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the DGHS daily statement added.

This year, 1,638 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year, the statement said.

On 20 September, Bangladesh witnessed 21 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year, and the nation also saw the same highest figure on 2 September.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 2,77,801. This year, some 2,69,772 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients.