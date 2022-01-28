12 physicians honoured for special contribution in health sector

28 January, 2022
Twelve physicians have been honoured for their special contribution to the country's health sector.

Education Minister Dipu Moni conferred the memorial of honour on six late physicians and special honour on six other physicians of various health institutes at the closing ceremony of the country's first-ever National Non-Communicable Disease Control Conference.

Thirty national and international organisations organised the three-day conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

Founder and President of National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute Professor MA Malek, Managing Director of Delta Hospital Limited Professor Syed Mokarram Ali, Director of National Institute of Neuroscience and Hospital Professor Kazi Deen Mohammad, Professor Sadika Tahreen Khanam, Chairman of the Kidney Foundation Hospital and Research Institute Prof Harun-Ur-Rashid, Professor of Medicine at Samarita Hospital MN Alam were given special honour.

Founder of Bardem Hospital Professor Mohammad Ibrahim, founder of the Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research (IPGMR) and University of Science and Technology Chittagong Professor Nurul Islam, the country's first Muslim female physician Professor Johra Begum Kazi, Professor SGM Chowdhury, Professor Nizamuddoula Chowdhury, the first director general of the Directorate General of Health Services Dr Monwer Binte Rahman were honoured posthumously.

