12 more dengue patients die in a day

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Twelve more dengue patients have died and 2,475 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 1,181 dengue patients have died in the country and 2,42,089 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 553 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,935 were from various parts of the country.

So far 2,32,759 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 8,149 dengue patients, including 2,391 in Dhaka and 5,758 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.
 

Dengue / Bangladesh

