117 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours in Chattogram

Health

BSS
11 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 07:49 pm

File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A total of 117 dengue patients were hospitalized at various hospitals in Chattogram during the last 24 hours.

The dengue control room of the local civil surgeon's office said this afternoon that a total of 117 dengue patients were hospitalised at various hospitals.

Of the total 117 patients, 73 were admitted to government hospitals and 44 in private hospitals.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said a total of 10,962 dengue patients have been detected in Chattogram during the last nine months till 11 October this year and the number of deaths rose to 79 in Chattogram this year.

A total of 10575 dengue patients have already been recovered and returned to their respective residences and 311 are now undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city and district, the sources added.

