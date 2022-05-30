1,149 unregistered hospitals, clinics closed till Monday

The Directorate General of Health Services has sealed off 1,149 unregistered hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres conducting drives across the country as of Monday.

Of the closed facilities, 286 were in Dhaka division including 13 in city corporation area, 303 in Khulna, 190 in Chattogram, 135 in Rajshahi, 121 in Mymensingh, 65 in Barishal, 35 in Sylhet and 14 in Rangpur.

Earlier on 26 May, health authorities had asked all illegal healthcare facilities to shut down their operations within 72 hours.

All registered facilities were instructed to update their licenses within a stipulated time to remain operational.