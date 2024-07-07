11.4% of people in country Thalassemia carriers; prevalence higher in men

Around 11.4% of the country's total population are carriers of the inherited blood disorder known as Thalassemia, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Among them, the prevalence is higher in men with 11.9% of the total population, while 11.2% of the carriers are women, as per the BBS data published today (7 July).

State minister for Planning Shahiduzzaman Sarker attended the event as chief guest while unveiling the data based on the report "National Thalassemia Survey-2024".

The survey was conducted on 8,680 people among the married and unmarried population aged 14-35 years.

Thalassemia, passed from parents to children through genes, is a blood disorder caused when the body doesn't make enough of a protein called haemoglobin, an important part of red blood cells.

According to the BBS report, the number of thalassemia carriers is highest in Rangpur at 27.7%. Rajshahi is in second place with 11.3%. Chattogram ranks third with 11.2%.

Besides, there's 9.8% of carriers in Mymensingh, 8.6% in Khulna and 7.3% in Barishal.

There are 8.6% carriers in Dhaka. But the number is the lowest in Sylhet with 4.8% of carriers.

The report also said the number of hepatitis B cases in the country is 1.2% and the number of hepatitis C cases is 0.5%.

The state minister for planning said, "Before marriage, blood tests should be done. Then this disease will be reduced in future generations."