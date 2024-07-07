11.4% of people in country Thalassemia carriers; prevalence higher in men

Health

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 06:31 pm

Related News

11.4% of people in country Thalassemia carriers; prevalence higher in men

“Before marriage, blood tests should be done. Then this disease will be reduced in future generations,” state minister for planning says

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 06:31 pm
Representational image: Freepik
Representational image: Freepik

Around 11.4% of the country's total population are carriers of the inherited blood disorder known as Thalassemia, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Among them, the prevalence is higher in men with 11.9% of the total population, while 11.2% of the carriers are women, as per the BBS data published today (7 July).

State minister for Planning Shahiduzzaman Sarker attended the event as chief guest while unveiling the data based on the report "National Thalassemia Survey-2024".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The survey was conducted on 8,680 people among the married and unmarried population aged 14-35 years. 

Thalassemia testing crucial before marriage to prevent new cases: Doctors 

Thalassemia, passed from parents to children through genes, is a blood disorder caused when the body doesn't make enough of a protein called haemoglobin, an important part of red blood cells.

According to the BBS report, the number of thalassemia carriers is highest in Rangpur at 27.7%. Rajshahi is in second place with 11.3%. Chattogram ranks third with 11.2%. 

Besides, there's 9.8% of carriers in Mymensingh, 8.6% in Khulna and 7.3% in Barishal.

There are 8.6% carriers in  Dhaka. But the number is the lowest in Sylhet with 4.8% of carriers.

The report also said the number of hepatitis B cases in the country is 1.2% and the number of hepatitis C cases is 0.5%.

The state minister for planning said, "Before marriage, blood tests should be done. Then this disease will be reduced in future generations."

Top News

thalassemia / Thalassemia patients / BBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

4h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

8h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

6m | Videos
Can Pezeshkian change the politics of Iran?

Can Pezeshkian change the politics of Iran?

1h | Videos
Marcelo Bielsa finally takes his revenge of 25 years

Marcelo Bielsa finally takes his revenge of 25 years

1h | Videos
Air Chief Hasan Mahmood Khan wears Air Chief Marshal rank batch

Air Chief Hasan Mahmood Khan wears Air Chief Marshal rank batch

3h | Videos