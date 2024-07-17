114 in 1 lakh have cancer in Bangladesh: Study

Infographic: TBS

Some 114 in every 1 lakh people in the country are affected by cancer, as revealed in a study by the Department of Public Health and Informatics at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The highest incidence is observed among individuals aged 51-60 years. Among men, laryngeal cancer is most common, while breast cancer is most prevalent among women.

The study was based on a population-based cancer registry initiative by the public health and informatics department.

The findings were presented at a seminar at BSMMU's Super Specialist Hospital in Dhaka yesterday. Dr Md Khalequzzaman, associate professor of the public health and informatics department, who is the study's lead researcher, detailed the cancer registration process.

The study was conducted from 1 July 2023 to 30 June this year at Pumdi, Shahedal, Araibaria, and Gobindapur of Hossainpur upazila in Kishoreganj. Some 116,475 individuals from 27,787 households were included in the registry, with 48.4% being male and 51.6% female. The highest rates of cancer were found in men (18.0%) and women (16.5%) aged 51-60 years.

The study also found the prevalence of other health conditions among cancer patients. Specifically, 28.6% had hypertension (high blood pressure), 11.3% had diabetes, 8.3% had heart disease, and 3% had either kidney complications or a history of stroke.

Among male cancer patients, 41.2% were regular smokers, while 61.5% of female patients consumed smokeless tobacco. Some 64.7% of men and 75.4% of women had a history of regular betel leaf consumption.

Among cancer patients, 13% received chemotherapy only, 11.3% underwent surgery only, 2.3% received radiotherapy only, 9.7% received palliative care only, and 59.5% received a combination of the aforementioned treatments. Some 4.5% of registered cancer patients did not receive any medical treatment.

At the seminar, speakers emphasised the importance of disseminating cancer prevention information, establishing a network of cancer diagnostic centres, continuing cancer-related activities, maintaining accurate patient registries, and enhancing treatment facilities.