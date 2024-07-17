114 in 1 lakh have cancer in Bangladesh: Study

Health

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 01:20 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 01:29 am

Related News

114 in 1 lakh have cancer in Bangladesh: Study

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 01:20 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 01:29 am

Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Some 114 in every 1 lakh people in the country are affected by cancer, as revealed in a study by the Department of Public Health and Informatics at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The highest incidence is observed among individuals aged 51-60 years. Among men, laryngeal cancer is most common, while breast cancer is most prevalent among women.

The study was based on a population-based cancer registry initiative by the public health and informatics department.

The findings were presented at a seminar at BSMMU's Super Specialist Hospital in Dhaka yesterday. Dr Md Khalequzzaman, associate professor of the public health and informatics department, who is the study's lead researcher, detailed the cancer registration process.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The study was conducted from 1 July 2023 to 30 June this year at Pumdi, Shahedal, Araibaria, and Gobindapur of Hossainpur upazila in Kishoreganj. Some 116,475 individuals from 27,787 households were included in the registry, with 48.4% being male and 51.6% female. The highest rates of cancer were found in men (18.0%) and women (16.5%) aged 51-60 years.

The study also found the prevalence of other health conditions among cancer patients.  Specifically, 28.6% had hypertension (high blood pressure), 11.3% had diabetes, 8.3% had heart disease, and 3% had either kidney complications or a history of stroke.

Among male cancer patients, 41.2% were regular smokers, while 61.5% of female patients consumed smokeless tobacco. Some 64.7% of men and 75.4% of women had a history of regular betel leaf consumption.

Some 73.5% of male cancer patients were regular smokers, while 41.2% of men and 61.5% of women consumed smokeless tobacco. Some 64.7% of men and 75.4% of women had a history of regular betel leaf consumption.

Among cancer patients, 13% received chemotherapy only, 11.3% underwent surgery only, 2.3% received radiotherapy only, 9.7% received palliative care only, and 59.5% received a combination of the aforementioned treatments. Some 4.5% of registered cancer patients did not receive any medical treatment.

At the seminar, speakers emphasised the importance of disseminating cancer prevention information, establishing a network of cancer diagnostic centres, continuing cancer-related activities, maintaining accurate patient registries, and enhancing treatment facilities.

Bangladesh / Top News

cancer / Cancer patients

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

16h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

4h | Videos
Action-counter action over quota reform movement

Action-counter action over quota reform movement

4h | Videos
5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5h | Videos
Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

5h | Videos