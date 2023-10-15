93% of dengue deaths occur within 3 days of hospitalisation: DGHS

Around 93% of all dengue patients who died last week across the country succumbed to the disease within three days of hospitalisation, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the previous week, there were 79 dengue-related fatalities, and in the 24-hour period until Sunday morning, an additional 11 people succumbed to the disease. This brings the total for this month to 180 deaths and, for the year, to a record-breaking 1,169 deaths.

Around 2,363 patients were admitted to hospitals with viral fever during this time, DGHS added. The country saw 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the previous record for highest annual deaths.

As per the health directorate, 61 or 77% of dengue deaths happened within a day of hospitalisation and 13 or 16% happened within two to three days of hospitalisation. Moreover, around 3% of patients died after four to five days of hospital stay. The mortality rate was lowest among those hospitalised for 10 days or more, at 1%.

While talking to The Business Standard, Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director-general of DGHS, emphasised the importance of patients with fever quick visit to a qualified physician. The doctor can then assess whether the patient shows severe symptoms or is at risk of going into shock.

He highlighted that if patients arrive at the hospital in critical condition, their treatment becomes significantly more challenging.

Dr Ahmedul Kabir also noted, "The problem is that patients are progressing to shock very rapidly. It is crucial to monitor the patient's blood pressure. Many patients mistakenly believe they can manage the disease at home, leading to a deterioration in their condition."

Among deaths, 74% occurred due to Dengue shock syndrome. A total of 8,174 dengue patients, including 2,410 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the Health Directorate has recorded 239, 614 dengue cases and 230,271 recoveries this year. Additionally, they recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Last week, 24% of cases and 49% of deaths were reported from Dhaka city. Approximately 37% of cases occurred in the age group of 16 to 30 years, whereas 30% of deaths occurred in the age group of 31 to 45. Furthermore, more deaths were reported in females between the ages of 21 to 40, and in males aged 56 to 60.