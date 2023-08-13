11 dengue patients die, 2,905 hospitalised in 24 hours

Eleven more dengue patients have died and 2,905 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 398 dengue patients have died so far in the country and 85,411 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 1,042 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,863 were from various parts of the country.

So far 75,280 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9,733 dengue patients, including 4,335in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.