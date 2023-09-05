11 dengue patients die, 2,782 hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 07:58 pm

Dengue patients inside mosquito nets in a city hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dengue patients inside mosquito nets in a city hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

At least 11 more dengue patients have died and 2,782 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Tuesday (5 September) morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 657 dengue patients have died in the country and 13,5916 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 951 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,831 were from various parts of the country.

So far, 12,6127 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9,132 dengue patients, including 4,049 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

Previously, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

