11 dengue patients die, 2,327 hospitalised in 24 hours

This year's dengue endemic serves as a stark reminder of the significance of an emergency response programme. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 548 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 2,327 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, the DGHS said.

Of the new patients, 920 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital – indicating a worsening situation across the country, according to the DGHS.

A total of 8,299 dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far 105,664 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.

"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," the WHO said.