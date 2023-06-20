$10m project launched to strengthen maternal, neonatal care in Rangpur

Save the Children, with financial support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency or Koica, on Tuesday launched a $10 million project to strengthen maternal and neonatal care in the Rangpur division.

Titled "Strengthening the Maternal and Neonatal Health System in Rangpur", the five-year transformative initiative aims to reduce maternal and newborn mortality and support the government in achieving Sustainable Development Goal-3.

"This collaborative project involves Koica, Save the Children and Bangladesh people to establish a comprehensive maternal and neonatal health system in Rangpur. The project focuses on improving healthcare quality and accessibility to ensure a healthier future for mothers and newborns," Koica Bangladesh Country Director Kim Taeyoung said at the project inauguration event at a hotel in the capital.

"Together, we strive for a brighter and healthier future for Rangpur's mothers and newborns," he added.

RDRS Bangladesh is the local implementation partner and icddr,b is the research and evaluation partner for the project. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the initiative will be executed in three phases, with the initial phase focusing on the coverage of the Rangpur and Lalmonirhat districts in the next five years.

The results and progress of Phase 1 will guide the expansion to the remaining districts of the Rangpur division in later phases.

Speakers said the project will adopt a comprehensive approach that will address the entire spectrum of maternal and neonatal health, including prenatal care, skilled birth attendance, postnatal care, family planning, and emergency obstetric care. It aims to build sustainable systems that provide equitable access to quality healthcare services.