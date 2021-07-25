105 dengue patients hospitalised in capital in 24 hrs

Health

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 07:51 pm

So far, the DNCC mobile court has realised Tk22.83 lakhs as fines.Picture: Collected
So far, the DNCC mobile court has realised Tk22.83 lakhs as fines.Picture: Collected

Another 105 more people were hospitalised with dengue in the capital Dhaka in 24 hours until Sunday morning, the highest number in a single day during the month of July.

Besides, July witnessed a sharp spike in dengue cases with detection of 1,307 patients already, with the previous month registering 272 cases.

Earlier, another 104 and 85 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals on Saturday and Friday respectively.

Across Bangladesh, some 460 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in different hospitals for the disease as of this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The vast majority of the patients are from the capital while only six are from outside the capital.

Some 1,679 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 1,216 of them have been released after recovery.

The healthcare service has been struggling with a double blow due to the recent spike in dengue cases as the country is already battling the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh saw a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths as 228 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours until Sunday 8am.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said dengue fever has triggered fear amid the surge of Covid-19 pandemic as every day the number of dengue patients is on the rise.

Meanwhile, the DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.

Official figures state 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been operating anti-mosquito drives and mobile courts to destroy breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitos.

